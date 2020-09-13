Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $2.00. Fox Marble shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 521,419 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

