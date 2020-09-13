Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,678 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

