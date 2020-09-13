Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of FOSL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

