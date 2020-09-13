Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $69.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 837,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.