Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FRTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

