Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,392 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 150.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.