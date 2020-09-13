First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 2,429.3% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 696.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

