First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

