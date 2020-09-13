FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

