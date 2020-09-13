Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives $161.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.