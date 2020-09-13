FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

