Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EXR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

