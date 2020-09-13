Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

EXR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

