Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.38.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $56,792,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $37,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

