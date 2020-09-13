Everus Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Everus has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $647.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $7.50 and $32.15. In the last week, Everus has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.83 or 0.04831018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00060444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,026 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Everus' official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus' official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

