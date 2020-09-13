Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.