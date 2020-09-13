EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBBF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.