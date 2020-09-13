Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Entegris by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

