Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.55. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 159.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.