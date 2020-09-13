Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

