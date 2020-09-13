Elysian Achieves Market Cap of $111,759.16 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $111,759.16 and $612,743.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.60 or 0.04792261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.