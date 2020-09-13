Electra 1-Day Volume Tops $12,818.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Electra has a market cap of $6.18 million and $12,818.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,571,417,622 coins and its circulating supply is 28,704,261,069 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

