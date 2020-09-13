Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Elah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

