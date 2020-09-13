eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

EGAN stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eGain by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in eGain by 23.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

