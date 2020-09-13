Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.97.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,411,000 after acquiring an additional 280,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ebix by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,418,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,010 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ebix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

