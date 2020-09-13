Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

