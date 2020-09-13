E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.71. E. W. Scripps shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 262,951 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 137.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 321,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

