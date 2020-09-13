Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

