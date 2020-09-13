Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the stock.
Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
