Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $5,798,008.44 in Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.50 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

