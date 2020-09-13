Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Hits $776.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $776.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001864 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.04499922 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,524,565 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

