Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGEAF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold.

Diageo stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

