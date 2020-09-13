Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.48% of Delek US worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $3,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delek US by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Delek US stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

