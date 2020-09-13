Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in August

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.15 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

