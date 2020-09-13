DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 876,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

