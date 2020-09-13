Databroker (DTX) Trading 21.6% Lower This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $6,011.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.60 or 0.04792261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

