DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CFG stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

