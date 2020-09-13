CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,524. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 17,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,752,000 after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

