Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

