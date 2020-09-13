Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,126. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.