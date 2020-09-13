Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $78.80 Average PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after buying an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 107,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 230,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.