Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

