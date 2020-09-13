Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 126,793 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

