Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 102,756 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,756 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.