Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2,803.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,588 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

