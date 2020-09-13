Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $348.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

