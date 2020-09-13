Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 40,208 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 574,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

