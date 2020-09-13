Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 223,992 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18,666.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in BP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.