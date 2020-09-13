Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pure Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $14.72 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.