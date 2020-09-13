Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 624.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of SLM worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SLM by 554.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.45 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

