Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

